Suspect nabbed after Ardmore stabbing

ARDMORE, OK -- An Ardmore man is recovering after being stabbed during an argument. The alleged assailant was arrested.

Police were called to an address on Northwest 6th Avenue in Ardmore around 1:30 p.m. Monday. They said the victim had been stabbed in the ribs.

He was taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment and released a short time later; he is expected to be okay.

Police arrested Ardmore resident Anthony Jones, 35, who was taken to the Carter County jail facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

"According to the suspect, his version of the story was that the victim picked up a brick and threatened him with it, and so he pulled out his knife, and cut the victim," police spokesman Kieth Ingle said. "Officers started searching the area and came in contact with the suspect, Anthony Jones, and he was identified as the stabber, and he was placed into custody."