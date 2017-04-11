Career Connections: Job fair happening in Texoma

DENISON, TX -- Whether you're looking for a part time or full time job, you'll definitely want to check out Career Connections, a job fair happening Thursday, April 13th in Denison.

If you're interested, make sure to dress your best; here's where to go:

Career Connections Location: Hilton Garden Inn Event Center 5015 US Highway 75 Denison, Texas Companies Involved: Various Companies Hiring For: Various Positions: manufacturing, health care, billing, recovery, customer service Thursday, April 13, 2017 10:00 AM – 04:00 PM Come and Go

For more details click here.