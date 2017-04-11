Career Connections: Job fair happening in Texoma - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Career Connections: Job fair happening in Texoma

Posted:

DENISON, TX -- Whether you're looking for a part time or full time job, you'll definitely want to check out Career Connections, a job fair happening Thursday, April 13th in Denison. 

If you're interested, make sure to dress your best; here's where to go:

Career Connections
Location:
Hilton Garden Inn Event Center
5015 US Highway 75
Denison, Texas
Companies Involved:  Various Companies
Hiring For:  Various Positions: manufacturing, health care, billing, recovery, customer service
Thursday, April 13, 2017
10:00 AM – 04:00 PM
Come and Go

For more details click here