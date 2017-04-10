Driver flees after cars collide near Gunter

GUNTER, TX -- A serious accident on Highway 289 Monday afternoon had traffic backed up for miles... and police searching for one of the drivers.

The driver of a white vehicle was pinned inside for some time at the scene of the wreck just north of Gunter. She was taken to Wilson N. Jones Hospital for treatment; there was no immediate word on her condition Monday evening.

Grayson County authorities said they're still looking for a second driver who was involved in this wreck. They said the person who may have caused the accident fled the scene on foot.

"It appears the southbound vehicle crossed over into the northbound lane,” Gunter police Chief Shawn Johnson said. “The northbound vehicle then, in turn, crossed over into the southbound lane to avoid contact, and they made contact at that point."

The accident is under investigation; we will keep you updated as we find out more information.