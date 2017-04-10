Woman arrested, accused of helping two fugitives hide from authorities

PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK – An Ada woman is behind bars Monday night, accused of helping two fugitives that escaped from a county jail over the weekend.

Amber Thurman, 34, was arrested after doctors released her from the hospital Monday.

Pontotoc County deputies say Thurman helped Cory White and Gary Fox escape from a work detail site. They say she met them at a rural cemetery and drove them to a place to hide out. She helped them hide throughout the night until she had to call for medical help for Fox.

Officials say Fox died before paramedics arrived. Thurman was taken to the hospital for chest pains.

White and Thurman have been booked into the Pontotoc County Jail.