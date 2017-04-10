Leonard Student Who Died in Crash Was 'Full of Joy'

LEONARD, TX -- This small Fannin County town is still coming to terms with the death of 7-year-old Kolton Craft, who was killed in car crash on Friday.

The boy's father, 35-year-old Kristoffer Craft, is jailed and faces a murder charge.

Leonard Independent School District officials said Kolton was a sweet boy full of life and energy. The death of the Leonard Elementary School first grader has taken a toll on the entire town. Neighbors said Kolton could light up a room. Many complemented his mullet-style hair as the coolest cut in town.

In a written statement, Principal Julie Burnett said Kolton "always had a smile and a hug for his teachers. He will be remembered as a happy, caring child who was full of joy."

The district added that it is "deeply saddened to hear of the tragic accident that took the life of one of their young students. Prayers are with his family as well as students and staff."

Kolton died in a crash on Friday. Texas Department of Public Safety investigators said Kristoffer Craft drove his truck into a house in Whitewright.

Neighbors there quickly rushed to the scene and say they could smell alcohol. Witnesses said Craft became aggressive and tried to leave. Craft was arrested and is facing charges of murder and intoxicated manslaughter.

A makeshift memorial was set up at the site of the crash. Now those in Leonard say they're just trying to heal from this tragic loss.