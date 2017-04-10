Police Investigate Death of Lone Grove Toddler

LONE GROVE, OK -- "I couldn't imagine -- being a parent myself -- and getting a call like that."

Lone Grove Police Chief Robert Oldham said someone called 911 around 11 o'clock Saturday morning saying a two-year-old who had been staying in the home was no longer breathing.

"It was my understanding that the child was sleeping that morning, and when they went to check on the child, that’s when they found out," Oldham said.

Police said the child had been staying with friends of the family in the 100 block of Broadway Street in Lone Grove, a town of about 5,000 just west of Ardmore.

First responders said the child had already passed away by the time they arrived at the address.

Police said they are doing everything they can to get answers. Until they do, Oldham said they're treating the toddler's death as suspicious.

"We do know that the child had a medical condition that he was diagnosed with about a week-and-a-half prior to this. That could actually play a factor in this, but we will wait until we hear back from the M.E.'s office on that."