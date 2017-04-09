Father faces murder charge after son is killed in crash

WHITEWRIGHT, TX - A 7-year-old boy has died after the truck his father was driving crashed into a Whitewright home. The father, 35-year-old Kristoffer Craft, was jailed facing murder and intoxicated manslaughter charges.

Troopers said Craft crashed his truck into a the home on Knothole Road. Neighbors who heard the commotion ran to help.

"I seen the truck inside of my house," said homeowner Refugio Gonzales.

Michael Moncier also was jolted by the impact. "We just heard a big crash and come running across out here and saw a truck had run off the road and was in this house," he said.

Witnesses said Craft tried to leave the scene. That's when they noticed a young boy inside the vehicle; they busted the window and pulled him out.

"I just put him on the ground and called 911 and done what they told us to do," Moncier said, adding that the child was lifeless. But he can't understand the actions of the father.

"When I went around to the side of the truck to get the baby out he came around there to pull me away from doing that," Moncier recalled.

Witnesses said they could smell alcohol. Craft was arrested and faces several charges, including intoxicated manslaughter. Neighbors said the boy was Craft's son.

"As a father, I'm sure he didn't mean to do that to his kid," Gonzales said.

"His daddy didn't even shed a tear," Moncier added. "I cried more that his daddy did."

Shaken up by the tragedy, neighbors who helped placed a makeshift memorial at the site, praying for healing for them and the family who lost a child.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were investigating the crash. Craft was being held in the Grayson County Jail.