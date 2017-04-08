Dozens of Men Strut in Heels to Stomp out Rape

DURANT, OK--- If you saw a several men strutting in heels Saturday in Durant your eyes weren’t playing tricks on you.

Strutting down the street donning a pair of red pumps, a group of men in Durant are driving home a serious message.

"It’s not okay to violate a woman's rights or her person,” said Calera Police Chief Don Hyde.

Dozens of men swapped their sneakers for heels Saturday to take a stand against sexual violence.

And as a father of two teenage daughters, the issue of rape hits close to home for Todd Nelson.

"I wanted to be out in support of making sure that they have a voice and that they're not going to be taken advantage of,” Nelson said. “It's very scary because you see so much of it on the media as it is and every time I see it I cringe."

Taking the phrase “walk a mile in someone else’s shoes” to heart, Nelson is making a statement about the powerful role men play in stopping sexual assault.

"We need to have dads teach their sons that it's not right to treat women this way so it's very important for the male aspect to be in this,” said Nelson.

Research shows rape is one of the most under reported crimes and to help break the silence the Crisis Control Center in Durant has been hosting the Kick Up Your Heels walk for seven years.

"A lot of these incidents go untold and if we can bring awareness to the community to help reach out to those that may be victims it’s very beneficial,” said Eileen Meadows, an advocate at the Crisis Control Center.