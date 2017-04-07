Carson and Barnes Circus in Denison

DENISON, TX -- If you'd like to take a trip back to childhood with the kids, the circus is in town this weekend.

The Carson and Barnes circus will be in Denison starting today through Sunday.

They’ve set up their big top at the corner of Armstrong and Main Street.

This morning dozens of local pre-k students got a preview of what's to come.

To the kids delight, they met the circus elephants some acrobats and even an animatronic dinosaur and of course the circus ringmaster.

"It's always different, the kids are different, they react different, they've got different questions, it's fun being out here with the small children, before the show," Erik Bautista.

The students even had a chance to stop by the petting zoo.

Based out of Hugo the Carson and Barnes circus has been around for over 80 years.

If you'd like to check out the show tickets are still available.