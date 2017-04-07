A home in Grayson County is destroyed by a fire

GRAYSON COUNTY -- It was a sad night for a local family after their home is destroyed in flames.

It happened around 5 this evening in the 11 hundred block of Stark Lane in Sherman.

Twenty-five firefighters from four different departments responded to the fire due to the wind and a lack of water.

Luckily no one was at home at the time of the fire.

"It looks like the fire started near the garage, and with the winds that we've had today, the garage door was open at the time of the fire, it just pushed it across the house," Kerry Price said.

As for the cause it is still under investigation.

We asked about the family they didn't have any information on what they may need.

But remember you can always make donations to your local Red Cross because in times like these they are the ones who typically respond to help families in need.