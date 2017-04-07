DENISON, TX -- If you’re looking for something to do this weekend the city of Denison is hosting don't mess with Texas Trash-off.

This is a collaboration between don't mess with Texas Trash -off and to jump start “Keep Denison Beautiful.”

The event will start Saturday morning from 8 to 11 at Forest Park located at 300 West Crawford

Volunteers will clear trash all over Denison.

Light refreshments will be served.

Parks and recreation hopes they get a big showing on Saturday.

"We're re-vitalizing keep Denison beautiful, so we've got a commish, a board, I'm sorry, and a committee is what we call it, and we're excited, this is our first project for 2017, and just hoping to really make an impact in town," Sunny Mackey

The first 50 volunteers get a free "Keep Denison Beautiful" T-shirt.