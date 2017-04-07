National work zone safety week

TEXOMA -- The Texas Department of Transportation came together this week to remember those who lost their life on our streets

Today is the last day of national work zone awareness week.

According to Tx-Dot work zone fatalities went up 27 percent in Texas.

Majority of the deaths are motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists.

During national work zone awareness week Tx-Dot is encouraging drivers to slowdown and be more cautious in work zones.

"So please please please stay alert, when you see a work zone warning sign, slow down, give your full attention to the road, and do not tailgate," Tim Mcalavy said.

By law in work zones drivers are required to move over or slowdown in work zones.

Traffic fines double in work zones and can cost up to two thousand dollars.