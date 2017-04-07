Local Foundation Awards Denison Teachers $12,000

DENISON, TX— A group of teachers were awarded more than $12,000 to help fund new projects.

For 21 years Sharla Mullens has made it her mission to make learning history never a dull moment.

"History needs to be taught like a story of what's already happened in the past, but try your best to make those events and characters come alive,” Mullens said.

And in the coming weeks her students will be stepping outside the four walls of the classroom to bring history to their fingertips.

"We're going to make giant maps of the United States and of the world,” said Mullens.

Going beyond just learning facts and dates, but taking a step back in time and making history come alive.

"I think for the kids to be able walk that trail of tears or walk that freedom trail or do the events and actually see it at least it's something to get them out of the seat,” Mullens said.

It’s a vision made possible by the Denison ISD Education Foundation which awarded Mullens $700. She’s just one of eight teachers in Denison who received a grant from the foundation.

And for students who need to keep their hands and feet moving, the maps give them the chance to think outside the box.

"I'm a hands-on learner so it would be a very good opportunity because I know a lot of other kids who are like that and it would just be a fun activity,” said Angelia Miranda, an 8th grade student.