Large Cockfighting Operation Uncovered by Deputies

RATLIFF CITY, OK -- An arrest made Friday morning in Carter County leaves hundreds of chickens caged, after their owner was accused of hosting cockfighting tournaments.

KTEN was at the residence Friday, and spoke with officials who say the warrant to search the home stemmed from local reports of an unrelated crime.

"One hundred plus cockfighting roosters and with a pit, as well as books, and jabs, and knives and stuff that they use for that kind of sport."

The Carter County Sheriff, Chris Bryant said deputies got a warrant to search the home after an investigation lead them to believe a man named Chris Morris may have stolen property from someone else in the area.

Bryant said, "Confiscate several guns as you can see in the background, as well as a lot of stolen property."

Deputies say they found thousands of dollars in stolen property.

Officials are not releasing those details at this time, but say Morris was arrested around 7 on Friday morning, also accused of hosting illegal cockfighting tournaments in his back yard.

"We will be visiting with the district attorney as well as trying to determine what we can do here," Bryant added.

Deputies tell us PETA will decide where to put the chickens - which add up to 108 roosters, and an unknown amount of hens.

The live roosters remain separately caged in small pens until further notice.

Officials say until the investigation is finished, Morris will be held in the carter county jail with multiple charges pending.

"We arrested him as soon as we got on scene this morning just after 7 o'clock,” Bryant said, “and he is being held at the carter county detention center."

That investigation is still ongoing.

Stay with KTEN for the updates as they are made available to us.