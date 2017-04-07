Bromide Fire Dept. to Hold Fundraiser For Fellow Firefighter

BROMIDE, OK -- A local fire department needs your help getting one of their own back on his feet.

They say last month Bromide volunteer firefighter Ken Shultz suffered a major heart attack and had to undergo open heart surgery.

They say he's going to be OK, but he's currently unable to work.

On Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. his department is holding a fundraiser at the fire station to help out with medical bills.

There will be a live auction, pies, cakes and a dinner.

Donations will be accepted as well.

