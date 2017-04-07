Drive 4 UR Community at Red River Ford

DURANT, OK -- In Durant people are test driving cars for a good cause.

Red River Ford and United Way of Bryan County teamed up to help drive out hunger.

For each test drive made Thursday 20 dollars will be donated to St. Catherine food bank, hands of hope, and families feeding families.

There goal is to raise 6,000 dollars for the charities.

"A lot of the people in the community getting together to help other people, we've got a great community here in Durant, and it's a big thing to get everybody involved," Jeremiah Lynch said.

If you still want to join in on the fun they'll be at Red River Ford in Durant until 7 this Thursday evening.