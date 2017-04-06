Fannin County woman sentenced for embezzlement

FANNIN COUNTY -- A Fannin county woman was given probation Thursday after she pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges.

Forty-four year old Joyce Dykes was sentenced to 10 years of probation Thursday.

She and her husband William Dykes, who is a former deputy were indicted for stealing thousands of dollars from the Fannin County's "Adopt a Cop" program.

It's a fundraiser to help local law enforcement agencies.

She will have to pay more than 16 thousand dollars in restitution and another five thousand dollar fine.