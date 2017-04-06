Major renovations coming to the Sherman Cinemark

SHERMAN, TX -- Soon showing at a local theater, new luxury recliners.

Cinemark Theatres confirms they’re renovating their location in the Sherman Town Center. Vice President of Marketing/Promotions Bryan Jeffries says the theater is going under a 1.44 million dollar makeover.

Twelve of the auditoriums will have the luxury loungers, the chair leans all the way back and has a foot rest.

The work is scheduled to be done by August. Jeffries says this is a growing tread within the theater industry.