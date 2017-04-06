Authorities in Murray County looking for man who led them on a c - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Authorities in Murray County looking for man who led them on a chase

Posted:

MURRAY COUNTY, OK – Authorities searching for a man who led them on a chase that ended up with the undersheriff injured.

Murray County law enforcement say Jason Willis, 30, is wanted for leading them on that chase that ended in Dougherty, Oklahoma.

We’re told the undersheriff will be okay.

If you know where Willis is, call police. They say he may have weapons.