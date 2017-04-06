Small Town Businesses Push for Shopping Local

ARDMORE, OK -- Small business owners are showcasing their merchandise to promote growth in their town.

"When you come shop at a small store, we are able to stay open, we are able to hire more people in the community, that money goes back into the local economy which allows the city as a whole to grow."

Dana Kieler at Bluebonnet feeds in Ardmore says she hopes the business to business expo will boost their revenue.

"For us to stay open and offer the feed to the local community, they need to come to us so it is important that they come."

Mita bates, with the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce says many businesses in the area could not stay open without the small town support.

"I think what happens often is that people aren't aware of all of the opportunities to shop local in Ardmore," Bates said.

And for the city of Ardmore, local revenue causes a ripple effect.

"What happens is people come back to their home town,” Bates added, “and they have a great idea and they start a business, and they grow and incubate that business, and we have great success stories all up and down Main Street of what that looks like."

To many businesses, including Bluebonnet Feed store, the success stems from southern hospitality and customer service.

Kieler said, "But I know when you come in here I am going to go out of my way to answer your question s and get you what you need so you feel confident in the product that I am selling you."