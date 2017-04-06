President Trump's Proposed Budget Could Cut Funding for Boys and Girls Club

DURANT, OK— President Trump’s proposed budget could cut funding for local after school programs.

The proposed budget would increase spending for defense and homeland security by $54 billion, but it leaves no room for after school programs.

The budget could slash $1.2 billion dollars in funding for after school programs like the Boys and Girls Club.

The Director of the Boys and Girls Club in Durant Larry Long tells us that the organization has a budget of $400,000 and if the President’s budget is approved that funding could be eliminated.

The program serves 200 kids in the community each day. Long says the cuts would be devastating for local families.

"If we happen to lose all of those we would be in serious trouble,” said Long. “Hopefully we won't lose any of them, but if we do we would have trouble because we wouldn’t be able to serve the kids that we serve.”

The proposed budget would also cut funding for other important programs in the community including Meals on Wheels.