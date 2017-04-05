Sherman Police Kick It Into Gear With New Bikes

Sherman, TX - Fairview Park in Sherman is a spot where you can definitely see lots of foot traffic at times. It has the pool, it has the playground, baseball fields and soccer fields. Lots of people can be here and it’s places like this, and downtown and the Sherman Town Center where local police are looking to keep you safe, but not on four wheels.

Sherman police officer Tim Gann says a different type of transportation would really help when they want to do surveillance and patrolling in areas that aren't conducive to driving the patrol cars.

Well they’re in luck because six new bikes have been recently donated to the department and this will help get its two-wheeled task force back in gear.

"In the past it's been difficult for us to utilize it whether it be equipment that we didn't have or if it was just man power issues. But here recently we're trying to revive the program,” says Gann.

They're not as noticeable or intimidating as the tahoes they use for patrols out on the roadways, but they pack a similar punch with all their bells and whistles. Plus, they will help get cops off the beaten path and face-to-face with the community.

As officer Gann puts it, “The bikes make you much more approachable to the public.”