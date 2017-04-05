Fight Breaks Out at Local County Jail

CARTER COUNTY, OK -- the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and Carter County Sheriff has confirmed, a fight broke out at the Carter County jail around 3 Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers and Ardmore police responded to aid the sheriff's department.

Everything is calm now and the Carter County Sheriff, Chris Bryant said it didn't take long to stop the fighting.

Bryant says nobody was seriously hurt in the fight, and says it was started when inmates started mouthing to each other.