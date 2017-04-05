Competitors Showcase Talent at Special Olympics

PAUL’S VALLEY, OK -- "My goal first and foremost is fun, second to encourage everybody to participate, and thirdly to walk out of the room with a smile."

Donna Cox has been a coach for the special Olympics for over forty years.

She says the children inspire her.

"I love to see the smiles on the kids faces... I love the competition about it, and let me win but if I can’t win, let me be brave in the attempt. And that's what it's all about."

Cox has also been selected as this year’s area coach of the year, and is nominated to be the coach of the year for the state of Oklahoma.

She says she does it all for the kids.

Kids like Hannah, who says she looks forward to the Special Olympics every year.

"Its lots of fun... the Special Olympics... play good, fight hard."

Hannah says her favorite event is the power lift, but she still works hard at the track meets.

"I’ve been here before like 2 years," she added, "I love to do the power lift."

Others at the event say they also love to compete.

"Just a part of who I am and stuff so its… part of who I am and a part of who my family is."

And... Cox says family really is the most important part of the event.

"Joy, happiness, love, accomplishment, for my kids... its all about my children."

Competitors from today's meet will also get to compete at the state track meet in Stillwater, coming up in just a couple of months. ?