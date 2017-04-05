Denison Police Warn of IRS Phone Scam

DENISON, TX— With the tax deadline less than two weeks away Denison police are warning you to beware of IRS phone scams.

Police say it’s one of the oldest scams in the book.

"They were calling on the behalf of the IRS and telling me that I needed to call them back ASAP because apparently I owed money to the IRS,” said Debra Miranda who was targeted by scammers.

And in the past 24 hours Debra Miranda says she’s been the target of two IRS phone scams.

"I had received this call last year and knew it already was a scam,” she said.

Last year Miranda tells us she made the mistake of giving the caller her name.

"And then they went onto telling me that I owed money with the IRS which I knew I didn't and then they wanted my credit card number and that's when I hung up,” Miranda said.

It’s a con game that surges close to the tax deadline.

"We've had an increase in calls from people that are saying that they were contacted by somebody saying they're with the IRS wanting personal information and money,” said Lt. Mike Eppler.

Something real IRS agent would never do.

"We always tell people the IRS will never contact you by telephone and please do not give any information out," Eppler said.

Since IRS phone scams are virtually impossible to track, police say more often than not the crooks get away.

"They say they can't do anything about it because even though the scammers may have a phone number here they may not actually be here, it's very frustrating,” Miranda said.

Police say if you get a call from a scammer hang up immediately and report it to the IRS.