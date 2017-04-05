Bridge Construction In Denison

If your commute takes you through Denison some closures you need to know about. The bridge on FM 120 and Morton Street will be closed tonight as crews continue construction.



Weather permitting they'll be working from 8 Wednesday night until 6 Thursday morning. Contractors plan to pour concrete for the bridge deck which could cause temporary lane closures on 75 north and southbound lanes. TX-Dot urging drivers to take a different way and pay attention.