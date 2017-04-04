Music on Main lineup for 2017 announced Tuesday

DENISON, TX – We’re inching closer to those warm summer nights where you just want to grab the lawn chairs and sit outside.

Tuesday Denison Main Street made us even more ready when they announced their lineup for this season’s Music on Main.

For the third year in a row, Denison gets a grant from the Levitt Foundation to help fund the series.

Music on Main kicks off May 26th with the band Brave Combo. Other bands on the list: Jason Boland and the Stragglers, Charley Crockett and Daphne Willis.

The concerts are every Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Heritage Park on Main Street. The best part is it’s free for everyone.

