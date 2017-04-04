Morton Street and FM 120 closure

DENISON, TX -- If your commute takes you through FM 120 and Morton Street there are some closures you need to know about.

The overpass there will be closed Wednesday as crews continue construction.

Weather permitting they'll be working from eight at night until six in the morning.

Contractors plan to pour concrete for the bridge deck which could cause temporary lane closures on 75 north and southbound lanes.

Tx-Dot is urging drivers to take a different way and pay attention.