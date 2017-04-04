Grayson County to offer free classes all month to prevent child abuse

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX -- April is national child abuse awareness month and a local county is joining millions of others in trying to prevent abuse.

Grayson County will offer free classes throughout the month to teach people how to recognize and report signs of child abuse.

Last year there were more than 58,000 confirmed victims of child abuse and neglect in Texas alone.

Directors with the Children’s Advocacy Center, CAC, say they hope the free classes will help prevent that number from rising.

“It’s important because it takes a community response to make a difference, there are abuses happening in Grayson County, and we need to make the public aware of it, and they need to know what to do if they suspect it,” said Britney Martin, CAC Executive Director.

For more information on the free classes and how you can prevent child abuse, call 903-957-0440 or click here.