Proposition one passes in Durant

DURANT, OK -- In Durant, voters decided to say yes to the proposed tourism tax.

Sixty-five percent of voters agreed with proposition one to tax visitors that stay at the city's hotels.

We are told the tax would be five percent of the lodging fee.

Since it passed the money will go toward promoting marketing and tourism around Durant.

There is no word on when the new tax will go into effect.

Also Tuesday night Oden Montgomery Grube received majority of the votes for a seat on the city council.