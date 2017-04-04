Medical Flight Team Lands Helicopter at Local School

ARDMORE, OK -- "its pretty amazing to be in that position."

11 year old Austin and his twin brother Conner say they had never been so close to a helicopter.

"It’s really interesting..." Conner said, "it's my first time seeing a helicopter land."

The principal of the school, Dr. Mary Burton said today was a great opportunity for kids to learn, while having fun.

"Children today really need to learn how to care for other people, to have things they are excited about in serving their community. in knowing who is serving them and being appreciative of what is happening for them."

Burton says the look on kids faces when the helicopter landed, tells her that the event was a success.

"Just wonder... just awe... and to have this service willing to do this, it's community service for them. And just willing to do this, it’s an amazing thing."

Members of the Air Evac team say they are glad to have had the opportunity.

"Today was awesome,” program director, Jared Cheek said, “it's a lot better to come out here and get to participate, like these events instead of being out and having to work on people that are hurt and sick."

But the ultimate goal of the helicopter's visit, according to the team, is to teach kids about an important lesson.

"I hope they take away that there are services out there to help, and what we do, and maybe they will grow up one day and want to fill our shoes," Cheek said.

And, Conner says his favorite part about the day was getting to go inside the cockpit.

"When you look at something from the outside it doesn’t look that big but then you get inside, it seems bigger than it is outside," he explained.