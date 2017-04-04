Campus Carry Law Becomes Reality for Community Colleges Across Texas

DENISON, TX— The campus carry law will soon be a reality for community colleges across Texas.

Does carrying a gun make you safer?

It’s a question that has come up countless times since the campus carry law went into effect last year for public universities in Texas, allowing students who have a concealed handgun license and are 21-years-old to carry a firearm on campus.

And starting this August for the first time students at community colleges will be bringing more than just textbooks and laptops into classrooms, some might be packing heat.

"In the right hands of certain people it could be safer with more mature and smarter people who use it against an actual threat and not for their own game,” said Tyler Ellis, a student at Grayson College.

Grayson College approved regulations Monday concerning where guns will be allowed on campus.

Students can carry concealed handguns in classrooms, dorms, and workout facilities, but competitive sporting events, disciplinary hearings and the Baptist student ministry are off limits.

“Right now our best thing is we're going to try to educate and just try to work with it, educate is probably one of the biggest things,” said Grayson College Chief of Police Andrew MacPherson.

For some students the thought of sitting next to someone in class who’s strapped with a loaded gun is a scary reality.

"When you're in the classroom you don't know who that person is or if they have a concealed weapon under them at all so I feel as though it should not be condoned on campus,” said Milas Davis, a student at Grayson College.

But others aren’t worried.

"I wouldn't feel unsafe because I feel like the campus has pretty good security when it comes to that type of thing and I'll put my trust into them [campus security],” said Ellis.

The college plans to hold a civilian response to active shooter training session for students before the law goes into effect on August 1st.