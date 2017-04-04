Community helping out Pushmataha County Sheriff's Department

ANTLERS, OK- A Texoma sheriff's department is now better protected with some new equipment donated to them by the community. Deputies with Pushmataha County Sheriff's Office all now have hand held radios. Something the department says is every deputies safeguard.

Having protective equipment for every Pushmataha County deputy has been a challenge for the new sheriff.

"We didn't have flash lights. We didn't have nothing except for what personal gear we brought," said Sheriff B.J. Hedgecock.

Deputies are usually alone on patrol and rely on cell phones to communicate with dispatch.

"Cell service is so bad. They rely on a cell phone to get help to them," said Sheriff Hedgecock.

That way of communicating is now a thing of the past. The community recently donated eight hand held radios. Enough for each Pushmataha County deputy.

"Hand held radios are a deputies life line when they're out of their unit," said Patrol Commander Darrin Goode.

Patrol Commander Goode says often times deputies have to get out of their vehicles and walk quite a ways away, and had no means of communication until now with the hand held radios.

"These guys operate in a pretty rough environment at times. The ability we can have to add to their safety and help out in any way we can, is key," said Goode.

Along with the radios the deputies are also now equipped with tasers.

"The tasers give a deputy an additional level short of deadly force to handle a situation," said Goode.

The sheriff's department says in the last five months, thanks to the support of the community, they've been able to better protect those who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving Pushmataha County.

"Our officers operate in a more safe manner, with the ability to communicate and with the tools they need to be successful and serve the people of the county," said Goode.

The department says they're looking to get newer bullet proof vests and armored vests for deputies. They'll also look at getting newer patrol units.