Dallas Cowboys Tony Romo Leaving Football for Broadcasting

DALLAS, TX -- Cowboys quarterback, Tony Romo is leaving football and going into broadcasting.

The move first reported by ESPN Tuesday morning.

CBS then released an official statement announcing Romo will join their broadcast team. The release reads in part:

"Tony Romo will become CBS Sports’ lead NFL game analyst beginning with the 2017-2018 NFL season. The announcement was made today by Sean McManus, Chairman, CBS Sports.

Romo, who played for 14 years with the Dallas Cowboys, will join Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson on the lead announce team for the Network’s coverage of THE NFL ON CBS on Sunday afternoons and Thursday Night Football."

Tony Romo followed up with his own announcement with a picture on Twitter. The former Dallas quarterback swapped his jersey for the iconic blue CBS Sports blazer, with a caption that reads, "I guess it's time to start dressing up #CBS."

Romo says his decision comes down to his health and family.