Ruiz Foods Mini-grants for Teachers

DENISON, TX -- A local company hopes to help another teacher in our community.

Ruiz Foods in Denison has opened up their "Mini-grants for Teachers" application.

last year more than 12-thousand dollars was donated and given to teachers in Grayson County.

The program is solely funded by Ruiz foods employees donations..

The deadline to apply is June 15.

For more information on how you can apply click here.