Blake Shelton brings Nashville home to Texoma

TISHOMINGO, OK -- The official local announcement for Blake Shelton’s new live music, restaurant, retail and bar venue going in downtown Tishomingo.

With the first hammer ceremony, construction officially began Monday afternoon on what Shelton hopes will bring Nashville to Tishomingo.

Partnering with the Ryman Group in Nashville, Shelton announced in January he plans to open the hub of Ole Red on Nashville’s Lower Broadway.

Monday he told a crowd of private invitation only friends, he will also open a Tishomingo location of Ole Red using space that used to be the old Pink Pistol.

“Walking around town, getting gas, people would always come up me ‘when are you going to do something? You gotta do something.’” Shelton said, “because they were ready and they needed it here.”

Now after a lot of thought and planning, Blake says it’s all coming together.

"People can come here, music and song writers, more of red dirt country which is very popular around here, but maybe doesn’t get the spotlight it doesn’t deserve nationally,” he said, “we can start to incorporate that more with this venue.”

Ryman Group says they’ve never taken such a leap like this in a small town, but they say because it’s Blake Shelton, they’re investing so much in a place right here in Tishomingo.

“We’re doing it because Blake Shelton is a very unusual brand,” said Colin Reed, with Ryman Hospitality Properties, “18.5 million Twitter followers, 12 million Facebook followers. We’re going to be in business with him for a long time.”

Traci Oquim runs a boutique just a few steps from where Ole Red will open and that in itself made her say wow.

“I think I can speak for everybody in saying we’re just excited to see what it’s going to do for us and for the Tishomingo community,” she said.



“This has been like hitting the lotto in many ways for the city of Tishomingo,” said Mayor Tom Lokey, “it’s really been a positive drive. Blake has been for several years and this just adds along to what the Chickasaws are doing and preparing to do, it’s a really good time for Tishomingo and this part of Oklahoma.”

So for now in downtown Tishomingo, watch for the hard hat areas and know that Blake and his Nashville buddies have big plans in a small town..

"It means the same thing to me as everybody else in this community” he said, “anything I can do to help I’m happy to be a part of it."

Contractors say Ole Red should be open and ready for business by September. The hiring process will start soon, the number of jobs open will depend on how big they get. The Chickasaw Nation also has big plans in the area.