Sherman ISD still working to get communications back up

SHERMAN, TX – Sunday’s storms were not severe, but it left things pretty quiet at a local campus.

Sherman ISD administrators believe a lightning strike caused their communication systems to be down.

At this time, a technology team is working to restore connectivity.

We’re told the schools do have electrical power and they’re following a normal schedule. The interruptions will affect all inbound phone calls and emails.

“We also have safety protocols in place that we will have communication that is not interrupted by placing emergency phone lines at all of our campuses and we also have an emergency email account," said Tyson Bennett, Assistant Superintendent.

Sherman ISD contacted parents via phone and email Monday morning to notify them of this issue. They hope to get systems restored by Tuesday.