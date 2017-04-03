Pair of “Violent” Criminals Escape Local Jail

GARVIN COUNTY, OK -- The Garvin County Sheriff, Larry Rhodes says the jail is old and overcrowded, which in this case, proved to be what officials are saying was a recipe for disaster.

Officials say Jeremy Lavorchek was taken out of his cell to use the bathroom on Saturday evening.

Rhodes says the jailers got complacent and Lavorchek was able to grab one of them from behind.

"Uh he is able to get behind my uh female jailer, and he holds this shank to her throat and he is able to control her, not only with the weapon but with physical force." Rhodes said.

Lavorchek then demanded that the other jailer on duty to release 31 year old Travis Seat from a cell down the hall.

According to Rhodes, the male jailer did what Lavorchek told him to do, because he was afraid that Lavorchek would harm the female jailer.

"Seat exits that cell and joins up with Lavorchek,” Rhodes said, “and they then handcuff the second jailer behind the back, handcuff the second jailer together."

Next, the pair grabbed some clothes, took the keys of a white van, and took police on a chase that ended on i35 near Purcell.

They were brought back to the Garvin county detention center, and are still being held there on a number of felony charges.

Rhodes says the two were originally arrested and accused of robbing a pharmacy in Paul’s Valley at gunpoint last march.

Rhodes said, "both Lavorchek and Seat have a lengthy criminal record. Both Lavorchek and Seat have previous federal felony criminal convictions. Both Lavorchek and Seat are in jail as co-conspirators in the robbery of a pharmacy back in 2016."

Officials say there were no serious injuries in the incident.