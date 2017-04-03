Woman tries to bring drugs into county jail in TV remote

ADA, OK- An Ada woman is behind bars after deputies say she tried to sneak meth into a county jail. Pontotoc County deputies arrested Joann Thomas Sunday after they say she brought in a TV remote that had meth concealed in it.

Sheriff John Christian says Thomas told the detention officer she had permission from administrators to bring in a remote. The officers took the remote and let the lady go, then noticed the remote looked like it'd been glued together.

When they opened the remote they found two bags of meth.

Sheriff Christian deputies had been monitoring calls and that Thomas had talked to inmates about smuggling in items.

"All phone calls are recorded out there and they're advised phone calls are recorded. They'd been monitoring those phone calls had heard this very same lady talking to some of the inmates about getting stuff brought into the jail," said Sheriff Christian.