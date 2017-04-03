Ada woman meets the men who saved her life

ADA, OK- For the first time an Ada woman met the two paramedics who saved her life a few weeks ago. Bernie Terry's heart stopped beating after she had a heart attack.

It was a room full big smiles and a lot of hugs as Bernie Terry thanked the men that she says if it weren't for them she wouldn't be here today.

On February 23rd Bernie Terry's husband called 911 when he heard a noise then found his wife lying on the floor.

"Her color, she wasn't breathing and she didn't have a pulse," said Mercy EMS Paramedic Jon Canada.

Terry was in cardiac arrest. Mercy EMS Paramedics quickly jumped into action to get her heart beating.

"We took immediate action and placed the Lucas Device on her and got early defibrillator," said Mercy EMS Paramedic Curtis Mitchell.

The Lucas Device is what gave Terry chest compressions. Paramedics say the device can mean a difference between life and death.

"With this device it give us hands on to do other things to help give that patient better care," said Mitchell.

The EMS station is close to Terry's home. If another minute had passed, Terry says things would have taken a different turn.

"Without them, the equipment and the grace of God, I wouldn't be here today," said Terry.

"Time is tissue. With the brain, heart and vital organs," said Mitchell.

For the first time Terry met the two men who saved her life that day. She handed them a gifts, but says the real gift is living another day.

"Because of their closeness and quickness I'm able to be here another day. For that I'm very thankful," said Terry.

Mercy EMS works closely with the city of Ada and Pontotoc County. It's a relationship that Regional Director Jimmy Lampkin says makes saving lives everyday possible.

"It really does help us get these kind of outcomes," said Lampkin.

Terry says she's almost back to feeling like herself again. She did have a pacemaker put in.