Two People Taken to Hospital After Morning Crash in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX -- Two people were taken to the hospital Monday morning, after troopers say the driver crashed her car into a tree.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on Knobhill Road in Grayson County.

Troopers say 61-year old Carolyn Pinkston of Sherman fell asleep at the wheel and drove off the road, striking a tree.

Pinkston was taken to a nearby hospital, and is expected to be okay.

A male passenger was flown to Presbyterian Plano with non-life threatening injuries.