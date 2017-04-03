Sherman ISD Internet and Phone Connections Interrupted

SHERMAN, TX -- Internet and phone connections have been interrupted at all Sherman ISD campuses and facilities.

According to school officials it was due to Sunday's thunderstorms.

Currently, a technology team is working to restore connectivity.

We're told the schools do have electrical power and are following a normal schedule.

The interruptions will affect all inbound phone calls and emails.

If you need to get in contact, all campuses are equipped with emergency phone lines and email.

That information is listed below:

Sherman ISD Phones for Emergency Use April 3, 2017

SISD Campus: Number

Sherman ISD Information A: 903-357-0700

Sherman ISD Information B: 903-357-0763

SHerman ISD Information C: 903-357-3732

Transportation Department: 903-891-6434

Douglass: 903-891-6549

Crutchfield: 903-891-6570

Fairview: 903-891-6585

Jefferson: 903-891-6612

Neblett: 903-892-8794

Sory: 903-892-1381

Wakefield: 903-891-6600

Washington: 903-893-0141

Dillingham: 903-891-6499

Piner: 903-891-6475

Sherman High School: 903-357-3735

Perrin: 903-786-4766

DAEP: 903-357-3739

District Email Address for Emergency Use April 3, 2017: shermanisdinformation@gmail.com