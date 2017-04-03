Sherman ISD Internet and Phone Connections Interrupted - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Sherman ISD Internet and Phone Connections Interrupted

Posted:

SHERMAN, TX -- Internet and phone connections have been interrupted at all Sherman ISD campuses and facilities.

According to school officials it was due to Sunday's thunderstorms.

Currently, a technology team is working to restore connectivity.

We're told the schools do have electrical power and are following a normal schedule.

The interruptions will affect all inbound phone calls and emails.

If you need to get in contact, all campuses are equipped with emergency phone lines and email.

That information is listed below:

Sherman ISD Phones for Emergency Use April 3, 2017

SISD Campus: Number
Sherman ISD Information A: 903-357-0700
Sherman ISD Information B: 903-357-0763
SHerman ISD Information C: 903-357-3732
Transportation Department: 903-891-6434
Douglass: 903-891-6549
Crutchfield: 903-891-6570
Fairview: 903-891-6585
Jefferson: 903-891-6612
Neblett: 903-892-8794
Sory: 903-892-1381
Wakefield: 903-891-6600
Washington: 903-893-0141
Dillingham: 903-891-6499
Piner: 903-891-6475
Sherman High School: 903-357-3735
Perrin: 903-786-4766
DAEP: 903-357-3739

District Email Address for Emergency Use April 3, 2017: shermanisdinformation@gmail.com