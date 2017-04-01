Hundreds Pound the Pavement Supporting the Fight Against Breast - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Hundreds Pound the Pavement Supporting the Fight Against Breast Cancer

BONHAM, TX— Hundreds of people across Texoma pounded pavement in Bonham Saturday in support of the fight against breast cancer.

For these runners pink isn’t just a color. It’s a symbol of strength and a promise of a world without breast cancer.

Hundreds of people in Bonham pounded the pavement in pink Saturday to raise awareness about breast cancer and early detection.

In memory of Susan Hicks, a pillar in the community who lost her battle to breast cancer seven years ago.

"She battled breast cancer for about three years before she lost her battle and she was a dear friend to many in Bonham,” said Janis Fletcher, the Vice President of Women Rock Inc.

And for one local breast cancer survivor the Susan Hicks Memorial Run is more than a race.

"It's hope,” said Tina Ozuna.

In her fight against breast cancer Ozuna found solace in Women Rock Inc.

"Women Rock kind of gives you people to talk to without having to burden your family,” Ozuna said. “You can ask questions, vent, cry and scream together without having to do that with your family cause your family is already upset and they're as scared as you are.”

Crushing breast cancer with each foot step, Women Rock’s goal is to raise $20,000 to provide treatment for women battling the disease.

"We're in one of the areas that has the highest rate of breast cancer diagnosis in the nation,” Fletcher said. “It's inspiring to those ladies that are battling right now to see 600+ people come out and support them.”

