ARDMORE, OK – The taste of Ardmore is a yearly event that shows off the good food, music and residents of Ardmore.

The day turned out beautifully, with sunny skies and a nice southerly breeze.

This event has just continued to expand over the past couple of years.

"Anybody that's local to Ardmore knows that in the last couple of years it seems like you turn around a new restaurant opens up,” says vendor Daniel Romo. “So there's a lot of competition out there and with that it kind of correlates with the expansion of this event."

With that growth folks couldn't be more excited about this smorgasbord.

"Food fanatic like myself definitely gets excited about the taste of Ardmore," Gavin Anderson said.

But vendors are hoping that everyone wants more than just a taste.

"Hopefully to sell out that's my main goal."