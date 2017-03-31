Oklahoma could legalize feral hog hunting from helicopters

TEXAS, OKLAHOMA -- Wild hogs – they’re a major problem in both Oklahoma and Texas.

In the Sooner State, it’s a billion dollar head-ache some are hoping can be fixed with a so-called "flying pig bill" at the capitol.

If passed, private entities with landowner permission would be allowed to shoot hogs from an aircraft.

For now to curb the problem, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture is providing free hog traps to landowners around the state.

If you would like more information, click here.