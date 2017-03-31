Oklahoma community hosting dinner to benefit one of their own

CLAYTON, OK -- A local town is coming together for one of their own.

Saturday night people in Clayton, Oklahoma will have a dinner and auction to benefit Tucker Ben.

He’s in 8th grade and he’s fighting for his life.

We’re told he’s in need of an immediate kidney transplant. The family needs help with the medical bills.

The Clayton First Baptist Church Life Center is hosting the dinner with the help of the Clayton branch of the Masons and the Chamber of Commerce.

It starts at 6 p.m. They’ll be serving pulled pork sandwiches with chips for $5.00. All of the proceeds will go toward the family.