Denison hosting second annual Culture of the Arts Festival

DENISON, TX – Saturday will be an exciting day in Denison. The city is celebrating the arts.

Denison is hosting the Culture of the Arts Festival in their downtown area. It’s a full day of vendors, food, live music and lots of activities for the kids.

This is the second annual event. Organizers say it’s blending the arts of music, writing and dance with yoga, organic gardening, wellness and mindful living.

“It’s like a diamond in the rough, it's like a hidden jewel that no one knows about, so we're just trying to get the word out and let people know that we're here, and how many great stores we have, and how many great people are downtown to meet,” said Candus Dickson with the Denison Art Council.

The fun starts at 10 a.m. and ends around 5 p.m. on Saturday night.