Local Vietnam Veteran Honored by the Community

BONHAM, TX—A forgotten hero of the Vietnam War was honored Friday by the community.

"We had to literally pick up pieces of bodies,” said Vietnam veteran Gene Mayse.

A traumatic memory of war…Vietnam veteran Gene Mayse is still haunted by more than 50 years later.

Mayse entered the United States Marine Corps in 1965 and was wounded twice during combat.

But his service wasn’t recognized. After returning home from life in the trenches he says there was no fanfare.

"I came to an ungrateful nation at that time and you go through life with the thought of nobody cares if you live or die, said Mayse.

Years later Mayse finally received a long-waited welcome home.

The Texoma Hero Program awarded Mayse with the Texoma Hero Award and a $250 check from Bonham Chrysler to recognize his service.

"I’m thankful and I'm so honored,” Mayse said. “I just love this country so much and respect the flag so much that I gave everything I had."

Mayse is just one of dozens of unsung heroes who has been recognized by the program.

"We've had everybody from War World II to our most recent conflicts,” said Veteran Outreach Specialist Billy Teague. “This brings our community together to show our veterans out there that we truly care about them, love them, and we truly appreciate the sacrifices they've made."

If you’d like to nominate a local vet you can contact Billy Teague at teagueb@grayson.edu.