Headaches for drivers: Oklahoma driver's license exam sites facing possible closures

OKLAHOMA -- As budget cuts continue in Oklahoma, it may soon cause a hassle for new drivers across the sooner state.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says dozens of driver’s license exam sites may be forced to close, including a location in Texoma.

Earlier this month, lawmakers asked each state agency to think about how it would handle a nearly 15 percent budget reduction, should it come to that as they try and fill a near $900 million budget shortfall.

It’s been a rough two years for the state. Budget cuts continue to put several agencies in a bind, including the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.

The agency has already said troopers would be furloughed, a hiring freeze would be put in place and employees would lose their jobs, if the agency had to cut its budget by 15 percent.

The cut would also stop an upgrade to their computer networks, affecting the rollout of the Real ID Act.

Now budget cuts could also cause the department to close more than two dozen driver's license exam sites across the state.

Published reports in Oklahoma City say Ada, Edmond, Norman, Enid, Stillwater, Miami, Grove, Tahlequah, Altus, Shawnee and Chickasha may all be forced to close.

That would mean less than a dozen locations would be open to the public. Why? Because the agency just wouldn’t have enough people to staff the sites.

Officials say they've already taken steps due to the looming cuts. Several of their locations are already operating on reduced hours.

If the closings do happen, we're told drivers would still be able to renew their license or update their information at local tag agencies.