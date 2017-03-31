A well known convenience store may come to Sherman

SHERMAN, TX -- Economic growth is booming for parts of Texoma.

If you've been in DFW or Tulsa you've probably seen a few of these, but in Texoma, they cannot be found.

It's not a Quik Trip between those two cities by any mean but that might be about to change.

"You've already got a hotel there, you've already got a hospital there, but you got no gas station."

Well get ready for a different fueling spot because Quik Trip or QT for short is on its way to Sherman.

A McKinney resident, Gary Inge says, "everything you need, they have it."

If you’re not familiar with the name, it's a convenience store and there are currently 128 of them throughout the Dallas area, but its northern extent stops short of what we call home.

"So certainly it's something that's very much needed at that location"

I took 75 southbound to find one in McKinney and discovered it's not only a hot bed for folks needing to fill up their tank, but their belly too.

"I've always liked QT a little bit better. They have a little bit better selection inside when it comes to food and snacks and stuff."

Zoning still needs to be finalized for its location at the SW corner of highways 75 and 691, but this is just one more instance of economic growth for our area.

According to city officials the Sherman planning and zoning commission will discuss final plans for the Quik Trip convenience store during their April meeting.